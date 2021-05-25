Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck ‘making a huge effort’ to win back Jennifer Lopez: source

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s newly-sparked romance is going stronger than ever.

As per the latest intel on the pair, the Batman actor is leaving no stone unturned to win back his former flame as they recently rekindled their romance.

Speaking to E!, a source revealed: “Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He’s really making a huge effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him. It’s comforting to her and she is smitten. They are giddy together and you can tell she’s really happy.”

“She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around,” added the insider.

