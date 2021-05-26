Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 26 2021
SHShehzad Hameed

Alizeh Shah hits back at troll criticising her post

SHShehzad Hameed

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah, who has been a busy bee on social media since the day she joined it, has shared few stunning posts which got mixed response from fans and critics.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress, who shot to fame within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and bubbly persona, shared a quote on Instagram Sunday, which attracted an inappropriate response from one of her followers.

Alizeh wrote: “People and pain, both leave eventually.”

One user bashed her in the comment section and questioned: ”What pain can you suffer at this age as a young actresses, be grateful.”

Responding to the troll, Alizeh wrote: “who are you to judge miss? Well nobody is perfect and I don’t live to be, but before you start pointing out fingers Make Sure Your Hands Are Clean.”

Alizeh is a new, but a remarkable addition to the showbiz industry and is ruling the television screens these days.

Last week, she shared a beach video, showing her performing to a sweet tune which captured hearts of her fans.

The actress captioned the video: “Take me home where I belong”

In the video, which viewed more than 400,000 time, Alizeh Shah can be seen walking on the beech under the setting sun. The clip attracted massive applause from her fans and friends, praising for her strong character.

