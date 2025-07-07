Justin Bieber shares 'detox' journey update

Justin Bieber drops sweaty detox selfies

Justin Bieber is opening up—at least visually—about his current detox phase.

The singer, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday with a series of close-up selfies of his flushed face and sweat-drenched forehead.

“Detoxxxxxxxxxxx,” Justin simply captioned the post, offering no further explanation.

Fans quickly filled the comments with support and encouragement, with one commenting, “The good one for you, partner! We all want to see you well."

Another supporter wrote, “Love you dude keep pushin,” while a third fan said, “You can do this. Keep going.”

Bieber’s detox comes five months after his rep turned down drug use speculations following concerns about his behaviour.

His rep told TMZ that ongoing rumours about Justin’s mental and physical health were “exhausting and pitiful,” insisting that “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

He also rubbished any speculations about Justin's state of marriage, saying the Grammy winner has been in a good place with his wife, Hailey, 28, with whom the singer shares a nearly one-year-old son, Jack Blues.

Despite the denial, Justin has been spotted smoking joints on multiple occasions, including at Coachella and during a snowboarding trip with his friends.