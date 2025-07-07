Dakota Johnson shares why she loves to play romcom roles

Dakota Johnson wants to spread 'hope' among people

Dakota Johnson is confessing her love for romance on screen.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress candidly dished about her interest in romantic comedies and admitted that she is currently drawn to do films based on love stories.

“I’m so interested right now in romance and love,” she told Variety in a recent chat at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where two of her romantic comedies, Materialists and Splitsville, were shown.

Dakota explained that these movies can be a seed for "hope" and love in the audience.

“And how it can help people and save people and ignite some hope in people’s hearts," she added.

Though the 35-year-old actress also joked, “I would love to play a psychopath,” Johnson said she feels she’s in a good place creatively.

Moreover, talking about other creative roles she could discover in the future might be acting on stage.

“I would love to do theatre,” she admitted. “There’s been a couple (of opportunities) in my career that have been presented, but it didn’t work with a filming schedule.”