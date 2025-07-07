 
Geo News

Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future

Dakota revealed one of her unknown talents at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

By
Web Desk
|

July 07, 2025

Dakota Johnson teases bold career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases bold career move in future

Dakota Johnson dished on new creative paths she might do in the future.

The 35-year-old actress got candid about her career plans ahead and revealed at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, that she will love to put her foot in theater and music.

“I would love to do theatre,” Dakota said, via Variety.

The Madame Web even got offered to display her talent on stage, but the filming schedule did not allow her.

“I would love to do a play. There’s been a couple [of opportunities] in my career that have been presented, but it didn’t work with a filming schedule. So, I think at the right time, absolutely. I would love to do that.”

Moreover, sharing another creative talent, singing, she also teased the possibility of a future in music.

“I can sing, but I have a fear of singing — like, stage fright. But I’m obsessed with music,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actress added.

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Dakota Johnson shares why she loves to play romcom roles
Dakota Johnson shares why she loves to play romcom roles