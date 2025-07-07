Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future

Dakota Johnson teases bold career move in future

Dakota Johnson dished on new creative paths she might do in the future.

The 35-year-old actress got candid about her career plans ahead and revealed at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, that she will love to put her foot in theater and music.

“I would love to do theatre,” Dakota said, via Variety.

The Madame Web even got offered to display her talent on stage, but the filming schedule did not allow her.

“I would love to do a play. There’s been a couple [of opportunities] in my career that have been presented, but it didn’t work with a filming schedule. So, I think at the right time, absolutely. I would love to do that.”

Moreover, sharing another creative talent, singing, she also teased the possibility of a future in music.

“I can sing, but I have a fear of singing — like, stage fright. But I’m obsessed with music,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actress added.