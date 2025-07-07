Russell Wilson, Ciara celebrate major relationship milestone

Russell Wilson, Ciara mark their special day

Russell Wilson is celebrating nearly a decade of marriage with Ciara.

The football player, 36, dedicated a montage to his singer wife, 39, capturing several cherished moments throughout their relationship.

"From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way," he wrote along the post shared on Sunday.

"Every day since has been a reflection of His grace — full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for," he continued.

He wrapped up the heartfelt message with, "Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked… and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly."

The couple first crossed paths at a Wisconsin basketball game in March 2015. By the next year, they were engaged, and only a few months later, wed in a fairytale ceremony in July 2016.

The couple later welcomed three children together: daughters Sienna, 8, and Amora, 1, plus son Win, 5. Ciara also shares son Future Zahir, 11, with rapper Future.

Russell has recently been keeping fans entertained with his ongoing jokes about wanting baby number four — whom he’s dubbed “Cinqo.”