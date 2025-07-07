Charlize Theron reveals what's stopping her from directing

Charlize Theron says she wants to direct in the future

Charlize Theron candidly revealed that she is eyeing directing films but waiting for the right time.

In a recent chat with Variety at her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Program Block Party in Los Angeles, the Oscar-winning actress shared that in the future, she might take over directing.

“I’ve always kind of been interested," she told the outlet.

However, the responsibility that is stopping her from jumping behind the camera is being a mother.

"But I have young children, and to direct is very all consuming…I need my kids to get out of the house," Theron explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Theron is mom to two adopted daughters, Jackson and August.

While hinting at the third sequel of her recent Netflix movie The Old Guard 2, in which she also served as a producer, Theron shared that they’re taking a break after filming the second installment.

“We’re going to take a break, take a little breather, and then we’ll come back and decide,” she added of the Victoria Mahoney-directed film based on Greg Rucka’s comic books.

About her furure projects, Theron is all set to start filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.