Priyanka Chopra touches upon the time she 'tricked' her mother-in-law

Priyanka Chopra admits she tricked her mother-in-law into doing laundry for her.

The Quantico star, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, reveals the house chore she hates doing the most is doing laundry.

“Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough,” the Heads of State star tells PEOPLE. “I'll always try to get someone else to do it.”

“I can steam an iron, I can fold,” explains the Citadel star. “But just getting through the process of laundry is just really tough. Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things. … My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me!”

“I'm going to call her right now and tell her I said this. ‘Just want you to know!’ ”

Earlier, Priyanka shared an anecdote from the time Nick and his family watched 2000 Miss World pageant that the actress had won.

"My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,' " Chopra Jonas said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2023. "He was 7, I was 17. And he was sitting there, and he was watching,” share said as she branded the story “unfathomable."