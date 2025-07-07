Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles

Uma Thurman reveals the real reason she rejects roles

Uma Thurman dished on the filters she uses to choose a new project.

The 55-year-old actress, who recently made a comeback to action movies after a long break with Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2 on Netflix, candidly revealed what makes her reject a role immediately.

“I’m really, really practical,” Thurman told The New York Times while giving an interview with Theron.

“If there’s not a big enough budget and there’s a bunch of crap underwater, I’m just like, ‘Sorry, guys.’ I’m like, ‘What’s your budget? There’s a bunch of underwater stuff here? No,’” she continued.

Theron agreed with her co-star, adding, “I am so with you. I went from like, yeah, I’m a pretty good swimmer, to: never again. I do not want to hear anything about water.”

In a previous interview with Jimmy Fallon on his show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Thurman revealed why she took a break from action films.

“I never really followed ‘Kill Bill’ up with action because I didn’t kind of want to be in a whole bunch of ‘B’ action movies. When you do ‘Kill Bill,’ you never stop hearing about… ‘Oh, got to be very careful about what I do next.’ So I did other stuff," Thurman shared.