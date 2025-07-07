 
Lizzo turns up the heat with red swimsuit and 'Legally Blonde 2' quote

Lizzo soaks up the sun in a bold red bathing suit while channeling a pivotal character from 'Legally Blonde 2'

Web Desk
July 07, 2025

Lizzo is channeling Jennifer Coolidge's character from Legally Blonde 2 in her new swimwear promotional.

The Grammy winner, 37, dropped a video this Saturday, flaunting her swimwear from her brand Yitty.

The video showed the singer quoting Jennifer Coolidge's "hot dog" scene from 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde as she lounged poolside.

"Happy 5th of July," she said while dressed in a red swimsuit. "This Yitty swimsuit makes me want a hot dog real bad."

"Put some @yitty on yo ______!" she cheekily captioned the video.

Shortly after, the singer posted another video in a black swimsuit in which she read fan reviews left on the website of her brand Yitty.

Lizzo's recent video comes amid her public "weight release" journey. Earlier this year, the singer publicly celebrated reaching her “weight release” goal, revealing she had lowered her body fat by 16% and reduced her BMI by 10.5 points since January 2023.

In April 2025, Lizzo told podcaster Jay Shetty that her “intentional weight release journey” had taken about a year and a half.

She also admitted on the Just Trish podcast in June that she briefly used Ozempic.

