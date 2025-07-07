Dakota Johnson reflects on her early start in Hollywood

Dakota Johnson recalls her first oncsreen role

Dakota Johnson strolled back down memory lane to her very first role 25 years ago.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress candidly revealed from where she first got the passion for acting.

The 35-year-old actress shared at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, that her first film was Crazy in Alabama, which was released almost two and a half decades ago, directed by her stepfather, Antonio Banderas.

In the film, the Madame Web actress played the daughter of her real-life mother, actress Melanie Griffith.

"That was my first job, but I played my mother’s daughter, and I was directed by my stepfather, and I held my sister who was crying the whole time,” she looked back, via Variety.

Dakota revealed that the role made her want to do more films, but was not allowed to pursue it by her parents until she turned 18. “But after that, I was addicted. I was just like, ‘Get me out of school, I just want to do this. Please!’ And they wouldn’t let me. I wasn’t allowed to do any auditions or anything until I was 18 and I left home.”

“I’m grateful for the period of time that I had to just be a kid," she remarked.