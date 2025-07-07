Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates

Diddy's fellow inmates celebrated his court victory

Sean 'Diddy' Combs received a standing ovation from his fellow inmates after his recent courtroom triumph.

Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo revealed in a recent statement that the rapper's inmates at a Brooklyn detention center cheered him on for "beating" a high-profile federal case.

"They all said, 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government,'" Agnifilo told The Associated Press in a weekend interview, days after a jury exonerated Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Despite the acquittal, the disgraced music mogul is ordered to remain in federal custody and will stay detained until his sentencing hearing on October 3.

While Prosecutor Maurene Comey said the government will seek the maximum 20-year sentence for Combs on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, his defense team has pushed for a reduced sentence and requested he be released on a $1 million bond—which was eventually turned down by authorities.