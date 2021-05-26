Can't connect right now! retry
'Prince Harry is out for vengeance’, says Camilla Tominey

Prince Harry appears to be out for blood, thinks one royal expert as she weighed in on his recent exposé about the royals with Oprah Winfrey.

Camilla Tominey said, per Mirror, that the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex has not learned lessons from his mother Princess Diana about “airing his dirty laundry” on television.

Writing for The Telegraph, Tominey claimed: "While there’s no doubting Harry’s noble intentions in wanting to raise awareness of mental health issues – let’s make no mistake here, like Diana deciding to air her dirty linen on the BBC, this is a man out for vengeance."

She went on to say that "in trying to emulate her doe-eyed confessionals to speak his 'truth', he is repeating her mistake of squandering popularity for the sake of evening the score".

"By continuing to stoke the flames of publicity with his self-pitying and at times, spiteful rhetoric, Harry shows he has actually learned nothing from his mother’s experience,” she added.

Earlier, Prince Harry accused the British royal family of total neglect while he was being hounded by the media, as he spoke to Oprah in the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See

