ARMYs demand ‘#WeWantMoreJhope’ in line distribution controversy

BTS’s ARMY recently came forward with a new hashtag demanding more screen time and fairer line distribution for J-Hope.

The hashtag in question, #WeWantMoreJhope, began trending the moment fans realized the unfair standards to which J-Hope is held within his group.

The post that highlighted the unfair line distributions was shared to Twitter and according to its findings, J-Hope gets less than 7% of the average lines in any song.

Check it out below: