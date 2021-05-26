Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 26 2021
Queen will not skip Prince Charles on line of succession for this reason

Wednesday May 26, 2021

The Queen is hell bent on not skipping Prince Charles in the line of succession to hand over the throne to Prince William, a move that is sparking criticism.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, royal editor Katie Nicholl said that it would go against "everything the Queen and the Royal Family are built upon".

"A lot of people think it would make more sense to skip a generation and let the Crown move straight to William and Kate," she said. 

"Possibly they might prove a more popular king and queen than Charles and Camilla.

"The constitution is essentially everything the Royal Family is built upon.

"So the idea of breaking it is really something that's not going to happen.

"We will have King Charles and Queen Camilla before we have King William and Queen Catherine.

"But I think a lot of people believe that the real future of the monarchy, the longevity of the monarchy, lies in William and Kate."

