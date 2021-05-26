Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 26 2021
Wednesday May 26, 2021

Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has revealed that US television sitcom Friends is her all-time favourite show.

Talking to Indian media, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress said ‘Friends is my all-time favourite show.”

Madhuri also disclosed that she watched the show during the lockdown.

Talking to the Times of India, the actress said ‘I really like the camaraderie of all the actors and the comfort they share with each other, this is what makes the show really good."

Madhuri’s remarks came a day before the broadcast of ‘Friends’ reunion.

The long-awaited Friends cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS.

