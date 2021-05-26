Emily Blunt sheds light on being ‘blown backward’ at the SAG Awards

Emily Blunt recently got candid about the real reason she was left “blown away” by the shock of winning an award for her part in A Quiet Place.

The actor got candid while on the SAG award stage for her performance in A Quiet Place she admitted, “I was shocked. I was absolutely blown backward by it.”

“John and I laughed about it. Going into [the awards ceremony], he goes, ‘I think out of the five, you’re sixth.’ I remember just hearing my name get called out.”

“I think I was leaning back, ready with my smile and [to] clap [for whoever won]. It was just shocking. I was so moved and moved that people saw it as something more. It’s not just a horror movie.”