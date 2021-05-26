Kurulus:Osman: Kayi Bey marries Malhun Hatun

Highly anticipated episode of Turkish TV series "Kurulus:Osman" airs tonight (Wednesday) on a local TV channel.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the latest episode as it sees Osman Bey marrying Malhun Hatun. It also features enemy attack on Kayi tribe on the migration route.

The series is immensely popular in Pakistan and other Muslim country as it tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

"Kurulus:Osman" is the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul", an hit TV series about the father of Osman.



