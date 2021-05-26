Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kurulus:Osman: Kayi Bey marries Malhun Hatun

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Highly anticipated episode of Turkish TV series "Kurulus:Osman" airs tonight (Wednesday) on a local TV channel.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the  latest episode as it sees Osman Bey marrying Malhun Hatun. It also features enemy attack on Kayi tribe on the migration route.

The series is immensely popular in Pakistan and other Muslim country as it tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

"Kurulus:Osman" is the  sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul", an hit TV series about the father of Osman.


