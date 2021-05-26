Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 26 2021
Naomi Campbell blasted Bob Marley music when giving birth to daughter

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Supermodel Naomi Campbell gave some inside details about her labour.

The 51-year-old revealed on her YouTube show No Filter With Naomi that she had Bob Marley music play as she welcomed her daughter into this world.

"In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing," she told her guest DJ D-Nice.

"I mean, that's my roots! You know, that's my roots."

"I love it," she said.

Meanwhile her guest too chimed in on his experience. 

"I did a lot of work with the Marley family. You know, we've had a lot of things happen on Club Quarantine! One day I started playing Bob Marley, and I was only playing Bob Marley, and all of the sudden Ziggy was in there, and Rohan was in there, and Damian Marley was in there," he said.

"It was just mind blowing to me, that people just find ways to come and hear the music."

The model had announced on social media on Tuesday that she welcomed her first child and shared a photo of her cradling her daughter’s feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," Campbell, 50, wrote on Instagram.

