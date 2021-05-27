Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
Prince William, Kate get candid about ‘Cruella’ with Emma Stone, Emma Thompson

Thursday May 27, 2021

Prince William and Kate thanked Emma Stone and Emma Thompson for allowing them to screen 'Cruella'

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat down for a candid chat with Hollywood stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

Before watching Disney’s new film Cruella at a drive-in setup arranged for National Health Service workers in Scotland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted with the stars of the movie.

Thompson, 62, said to Prince William during their video call: “Nice to see you, darling.”

The pair also thanked the actors for allowing them to screen the film two days prior to the premier for NHS workers.

After being asked about what it was like to shoot in London, Stone, 32, told Kate that they also had a scene filmed in front of the Buckingham Palace where she rode a motorcycle.

“We should have had you stopped, Emma. That’s very dangerous,” quipped William.

“I know. I really got away with it. It’s incredible,” responded Stone.

Thompson also spoke to the couple about the costumes she got to wear during the filming: "I kept looking at all the frocks and thinking, 'I think that's mine. I'm sure I've worn that’. You won't remember because you're all too young.”

