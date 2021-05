Nick Jonas unveils ‘Remember This’ Jonas Brothers tour

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Nick Jonas recently took to social media and announced his upcoming "Remember This" tour with the rest of the Jonas Brothers.

He posted a video containing concert details and captioned it to read, “Nothing compares to that feeling right when the show is about to start. Best gig in the world!!”

“Fan pre-sale tickets are available now and the rest of the tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am local time Let’s go!!”

Check it out below:

enter