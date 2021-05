Kim Kardashian weighs in on taking ‘extremely difficult’ bar exam

Kim Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her 'defeat' in the "extremely hard" bar exams.

The reality TV star weighed in on her feelings on Instagram Stories after a fan enquired, “How are you finding the bar exams.”

Kim was rather candid about the subject and admitted, “Extremely difficult. Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon.

Check it out below: