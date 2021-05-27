Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
Bella Thorne, sisters eyed to be the next Kardashian family

Thursday May 27, 2021

Bella Thorne and her sisters are allegedly being roped in by Ryan Seacrest to fill in the void created by Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to Page Six, Seacrest, who was the creator and executive producer of the reality TV show, is eyeing the Thorne sisters, her, Dani Thorne and Kaili Thorne, to "be the next dysfunctional family to rake in Kardashian-size cash for the network".

However, Seacrest’s camp has shot down the claims that talks are happening.

"This project and news are completely false and Ryan nor his team have not had any discussions with or about the Thornes. There are no plans for Ryan and the Thornes to work together," a rep for Seacrest said.

Insiders though feel that the family could be perfect replacements.

“They’ve even got a Kylie!” one said. 

