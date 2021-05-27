Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip as they launch Green Space Index

Thursday May 27, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday visited Starbank Park in Edinburgh to launch the Green Space Index. Kate Middleton and Prince William were briefed about  how the park has been a lifeline to so many during the past year and why these vulnerable spaces need to be protected.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard about the environmental, health, wellbeing and community benefits that people  enjoy at local parks.

William  is the President of Fields in Trust whicih champions and supports the UK's parks and green spaces.He took over the role from his grandfather Prince Philip in 2013. The Duke of Edinburgh had served as President since 1948, his first ever charity commitment. 

Following their visit, Kate Middleton and Prince William remembered Prince Philip for his services for the cause as they shared his throwback picture.


