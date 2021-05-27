Amber Heard keeps trolls at bay as she 'limits' Instagram comments

Amber Heard chose to "limit" her Instagram comments as she treated her fans with a brand new picture from the beach. The actress has been subject to online trolling since she parted her ways with former husband Johnny Depp.

The "Aquaman" actress looked stunning in her latest picture shared on the photo and video sharing app.

On the work front, she is all set to star in "Gully" which releases next month.

Directed by Nabil Elderkin, the film follows the lives of three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods.





