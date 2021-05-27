Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
Prince William adheres to 'even stricter' dress code than Kate Middleton

Thursday May 27, 2021

Prince William is reportedly subjected to an even stricter royal dress code than Kate Middleton according to a number of experts.

The claim was brought forward by Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshine.

Ms. Garibaldi was the first one to chime in and say, “[William's] biceps were on full display as he received the COVID-19 vaccine. A lot of people had a lot to say on social media about it."

“I've never seen him shirtless. We never see him on the beach or anything like that. It was really interesting because we hear so much about the dress code for royal women. But he couldn't even wear short sleeves to get his vaccine. So maybe it's even stricter for royal men.”

Even Ms. Mulshine agreed with the observation and admitted, “I think the only time we ever see them in short sleeves is when they're playing polo. And they don't even really do that that often that we see.”

