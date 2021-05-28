Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 28 2021
Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder's Batman: Here's how

Friday May 28, 2021

Prominent director Zack Snyder revealed he had a backup plan for Batman if Ben Affleck had rejected his offer to play the iconic role.

Snyder directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which saw the iconic character entering his mid-forties, portrayed by dashing actor Ben Affleck.

The filmmaker, in an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealed that he half expected Affleck to turn down the role, and as a result had given another actor a call about the possibility of playing Bruce Wayne: Rust and Bone star Matthias Schoenaerts.

Snyder admitted: “I was talking to [Matthias] a lot about it. He never got in the suit, but I did do a bunch of mock-ups of him, because Ben was on the fence."

“And I don’t blame him,” he added of Affleck’s initial scepticism. “Everyone should be on the fence when you’re asked, ‘Do you want to play Batman?”

Zack Snyder has recently revealed that he 'wants to make a female version of Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler starring Amy Adams.'

