Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how

Prominent director Zack Snyder revealed he had a backup plan for Batman if Ben Affleck had rejected his offer to play the iconic role.

Snyder directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which saw the iconic character entering his mid-forties, portrayed by dashing actor Ben Affleck.



The filmmaker, in an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealed that he half expected Affleck to turn down the role, and as a result had given another actor a call about the possibility of playing Bruce Wayne: Rust and Bone star Matthias Schoenaerts.

Snyder admitted: “I was talking to [Matthias] a lot about it. He never got in the suit, but I did do a bunch of mock-ups of him, because Ben was on the fence."

“And I don’t blame him,” he added of Affleck’s initial scepticism. “Everyone should be on the fence when you’re asked, ‘Do you want to play Batman?”

