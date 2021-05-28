Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston had feelings for David Schwimmer before she fell in love with Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have finally disclosed their decades-old romance, saying they almost fell in love while filming Friends.

Both the stars, who mesmerised audience with their iconic roles as Rachel Green and Ross Gellerin in the hit sitcom, shared details of their major crush on each other.

During their appearance on much-awaited Friends reunion special, the two revealed the truth about their feelings for each other, saying they were both crushing hard on one another.

Host of the show, James Corden, stunned the pair when he asked if there were any romantic feelings between each of them when the show was on in the 1990s.

Before revealing the truth, Aniston and Schwimmer immediately looked at one another and recalled the moments when they were enjoying good time together. 

Schwimmer admitted: "The first season I had a major crush on Jen – we were both crushing hard on one another."

He added:  "It was like two ships passing ‘cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.” 

Aniston felt no hesitation to describe their off-screen relationship, revealing they would “spoon and fall asleep on the couch” together during breaks in rehearsal.

They focused on “channelling all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rache, added Aniston.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc were also aware of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's off-screen affair.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt first met in 1994, however they didn't begin dating until 1998. The Fight Club actor proposed to the Friends alum in 1999 and they wed the following year.

After five years of marriage, The A-list couple announced their split in early 2005. Brad Pitt went on to date and wed actress Angelina Jolie while Jennifer Aniston tied the knot with Justin Theroux.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown
Beyonce reveals she's working on new music

Beyonce reveals she's working on new music
Victoria Beckham flaunts her jaw-dropping fashion looks in NYC

Victoria Beckham flaunts her jaw-dropping fashion looks in NYC
Zac Efron sells his Los Feliz mansion as he settles into life in Australia

Zac Efron sells his Los Feliz mansion as he settles into life in Australia
Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how

Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how
Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill

Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill
Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos

Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos
Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton

Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton
Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian
Amber Heard keeps trolls at bay as she 'limits' Instagram comments

Amber Heard keeps trolls at bay as she 'limits' Instagram comments
Shania Twain fawns over Vegas residency: ‘It's high energy’

Shania Twain fawns over Vegas residency: ‘It's high energy’
Matthew Perry would ‘freak out’ if Friends audience wouldn’t laugh

Matthew Perry would ‘freak out’ if Friends audience wouldn’t laugh

Latest

view all