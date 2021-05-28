Jennifer Aniston had feelings for David Schwimmer before she fell in love with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have finally disclosed their decades-old romance, saying they almost fell in love while filming Friends.



Both the stars, who mesmerised audience with their iconic roles as Rachel Green and Ross Gellerin in the hit sitcom, shared details of their major crush on each other.



During their appearance on much-awaited Friends reunion special, the two revealed the truth about their feelings for each other, saying they were both crushing hard on one another.

Host of the show, James Corden, stunned the pair when he asked if there were any romantic feelings between each of them when the show was on in the 1990s.



Before revealing the truth, Aniston and Schwimmer immediately looked at one another and recalled the moments when they were enjoying good time together.

Schwimmer admitted: "The first season I had a major crush on Jen – we were both crushing hard on one another."

He added: "It was like two ships passing ‘cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.”



Aniston felt no hesitation to describe their off-screen relationship, revealing they would “spoon and fall asleep on the couch” together during breaks in rehearsal.

They focused on “channelling all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rache, added Aniston.



Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc were also aware of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's off-screen affair.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt first met in 1994, however they didn't begin dating until 1998. The Fight Club actor proposed to the Friends alum in 1999 and they wed the following year.

After five years of marriage, The A-list couple announced their split in early 2005. Brad Pitt went on to date and wed actress Angelina Jolie while Jennifer Aniston tied the knot with Justin Theroux.