Friday May 28 2021
Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure amid renewed romance with Ben Affleck

Friday May 28, 2021

Jennifer Lopez soared temperature as she displayed her incredible figure in purple sportswear during a gym session on Thursday. 

The Hustlers star, who was seen getting cozy with Ben Affleck during joint gym session on Monday, cut a chic figure in purple bra and matching leggings to show off her stunning physique while heading to the fitness center in Miami.

The music icon pulled her wore her highlighted locks back into a ponytail. She gave a light touch of makeup to her  stunning beauty, rocking nude lipstick and rosy blush under defined brows.

The 51-year-old singer/actress has been on a tour of love in Miami with ex-fiance Ben Affleck, nearly 17 years after their split.

Jennifer looked incredible during her Thursday gym session, opting to rock a purple skimpy top with matching leggings.

The stunner also wore large hoop earrings, glam sunglasses and sneakers to round out her gym look.

Jennifer Lopez  and Ben Affleck made their renewed relationship public during last gym session in Miami where they were seen hugging and kissing fearlessly.

