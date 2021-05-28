Chris Evans shares images of bruised arms while working on Netflix movie

Marvel star Chris Evans is currently filming The Gray Man, the most expensive flick in Netflix history so far.

The big-budget film is currently under production in the United States. On Thursday, the 39-year-old Captain America star shared images of his arms with bruises on social media. The images show that Chris Evans is working really very hard.

Sharing a collage of his arm's images, the Marvel star captioned the post: "It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon. (Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man)."

The Gray Man is directed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The movie has been adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name.



Apart from Chris Evans, the star cast of the movie includes Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard.



