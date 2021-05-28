Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans shares images of bruised arms while working on Netflix movie

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Marvel star Chris Evans is currently filming The Gray Man, the most expensive flick in Netflix history so far. 

The big-budget film is currently under production in the United States. On Thursday, the 39-year-old Captain America star shared images of his arms with bruises on social media. The images show that Chris Evans is working really very hard. 

Sharing a collage of his arm's images, the Marvel star captioned the post: "It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon. (Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man)." 

The Gray Man is directed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The movie has been adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name.

Apart from Chris Evans, the star cast of the movie includes Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. 


More From Entertainment:

Amelia Hamlin enjoys dinner date with Scott Disick after sharing gushing birthday tribute to him

Amelia Hamlin enjoys dinner date with Scott Disick after sharing gushing birthday tribute to him
Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure amid renewed romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure amid renewed romance with Ben Affleck
Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown
Jennifer Aniston had feelings for David Schwimmer before she fell in love with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston had feelings for David Schwimmer before she fell in love with Brad Pitt
Beyonce reveals she's working on new music

Beyonce reveals she's working on new music
Victoria Beckham flaunts her jaw-dropping fashion looks in NYC

Victoria Beckham flaunts her jaw-dropping fashion looks in NYC
Zac Efron sells his Los Feliz mansion as he settles into life in Australia

Zac Efron sells his Los Feliz mansion as he settles into life in Australia
Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how

Matthias Schoenaerts Almost Became Zack Snyder’s Batman: Here's how
Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill

Netflix rounds out cast for teen vampire drama First Kill
Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos

Gigi Hadid shares adorable throwback pregnancy photos
Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton

Prince William adheres to ‘even stricter’ dress code than Kate Middleton
Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian

Latest

view all