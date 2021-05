Taylor Swift drops vinyl version of ‘Evermore’ album

Taylor Swift recently took to social media and unveiled the official vinyl for her Evermore album.

The news was dropped over on Instagram and read, “*Clover blooms in the fields/spring breaks loose/the time is near...*”



“EVERMORE ALBUM VINYL IS OUT TODAY!! You can get it at your fav indie record store, Target, Walmart & Amazon and if you’re feeling even more generous, go ahead and stream it too! That would be cool!”

Check it out below: