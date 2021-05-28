Kanye West, Kim Kardashian team up for Kris Jenner’s birthday

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently teamed up for Kris Jenner’s 65th birthday bash and gave her a birthday she’d never forget.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently decided to team up and present Kris Jenner with the most epic birthday gift collection for the eyes to see.

The extravagant birthday planning was front and center in the newest episode for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a highlight of the newest episode Kim can be heard telling her ex-partner “I have never gone to this extent ever before to shop for someone, let alone style looks for someone. It's a lot because I want to make sure the stuff looks good on the mannequins.”

Kanye however seemed so immersed into the styling aspect of the event that he only focused on one aspect with North by his side.

Check it out below:







