Emma Stone misses smoking Cruella's cigarette during filming

Emma Stone shared what she was missing when filming Disney’s new live-action film Cruella.

Speaking with The New York Times, the Oscar winner shared that is was “difficult not to have” Cruella’s iconic cigarette in her hand when shooting for the movie.

"That is not allowed in 2021," she said of the Disney film.

"We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film."

While she "was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there" she said that she did not want to promote smoking.

"I don't want to promote smoking, but I'm also not trying to promote skinning puppies," she joked.