Kate Middleton and Prince William near 13 million Instagram followers

The "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton has amassed a huge number of followers during recent months.



The couple continued to perform their royal duties during the coronavirus pandemic during which they used their social media accounts to contact their followers.

The couple's account is now followed by more than 12.8 million people and the Duke and Duchess are on their way to hit the 13 million mark.

The royal couple follows only a handful of people and organizations on Instagram and they have shared more than 2,000 posts.