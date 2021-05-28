Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William near 13 million Instagram followers

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

The "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton has amassed a huge number of followers during recent months.

The couple continued to perform their royal duties during the coronavirus pandemic during which they used their social media accounts to contact their followers.

The couple's account is now followed by more than 12.8 million people and the Duke and Duchess are on their way to hit the 13 million mark.

The royal couple follows only a handful of people and organizations on Instagram and they have shared more than 2,000 posts.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox stuns on '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet

Megan Fox stuns on '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet

Halsey basks in motherly glow in latest snap

Halsey basks in motherly glow in latest snap
Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

Emma Stone misses smoking Cruella's cigarette during filming

Emma Stone misses smoking Cruella's cigarette during filming
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slept through’ calls of Prince Philip’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slept through’ calls of Prince Philip’s death
TikTok user exposes MGK for 'cussing' her out after calling him 'sis'

TikTok user exposes MGK for 'cussing' her out after calling him 'sis'
Prince Charles ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s ‘constant digs’: Source

Prince Charles ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s ‘constant digs’: Source
Billy Porter is finally 'free' after coming clean about HIV diagnosis

Billy Porter is finally 'free' after coming clean about HIV diagnosis
Young Imran Khan's reaction to actress' remarks goes 'viral' in India

Young Imran Khan's reaction to actress' remarks goes 'viral' in India
Britney Spears gears up for ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ musical

Britney Spears gears up for ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ musical
Prince Harry serving ‘important duty’ with mental health aid: report

Prince Harry serving ‘important duty’ with mental health aid: report
Watch: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande's Save Your Tears performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Watch: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande's Save Your Tears performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Latest

view all