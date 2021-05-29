Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer pictured having a selfie after Friends reunion

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer look amazing in new selfie after Friends reunion special on Friday.

The former co-stars were photographed having a sweet selfie together following the success of the hit sitcom.

Lisa Kudrow, 57, took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie with David Schwimmer following the reunion, giving fans what they wanted.

"Tonight….That’s how long we waited to get together," she captioned the post. "Thanks @_schwim_."

Lisa looked amazing in a dark red cardigan and black-rimmed glasses while David, 54, looked dapper in a navy shirt.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Mariah Carey's 'said attempt at Rachel hairdo'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Mariah Carey's 'said attempt at Rachel hairdo'
Jennifer Lopez seen with ex-husband Marc Anthony amid romance rumours with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seen with ex-husband Marc Anthony amid romance rumours with Ben Affleck
Kate Middleton and Prince William near 13 million Instagram followers

Kate Middleton and Prince William near 13 million Instagram followers

Megan Fox stuns on '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet

Megan Fox stuns on '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet

Halsey basks in motherly glow in latest snap

Halsey basks in motherly glow in latest snap
Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

Emma Stone misses smoking Cruella's cigarette during filming

Emma Stone misses smoking Cruella's cigarette during filming
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slept through’ calls of Prince Philip’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slept through’ calls of Prince Philip’s death
TikTok user exposes MGK for 'cussing' her out after calling him 'sis'

TikTok user exposes MGK for 'cussing' her out after calling him 'sis'
Prince Charles ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s ‘constant digs’: Source

Prince Charles ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s ‘constant digs’: Source
Billy Porter is finally 'free' after coming clean about HIV diagnosis

Billy Porter is finally 'free' after coming clean about HIV diagnosis
Young Imran Khan's reaction to actress' remarks goes 'viral' in India

Young Imran Khan's reaction to actress' remarks goes 'viral' in India

Latest

view all