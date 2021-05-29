Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer pictured having a selfie after Friends reunion

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer look amazing in new selfie after Friends reunion special on Friday.

The former co-stars were photographed having a sweet selfie together following the success of the hit sitcom.

Lisa Kudrow, 57, took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie with David Schwimmer following the reunion, giving fans what they wanted.

"Tonight….That’s how long we waited to get together," she captioned the post. "Thanks @_schwim_."



Lisa looked amazing in a dark red cardigan and black-rimmed glasses while David, 54, looked dapper in a navy shirt.