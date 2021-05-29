Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid is ‘taking note’ of all her celebrity friends not supporting Palestine

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

Supermodel Bella Hadid is not backing down in voicing out her support for Palestine following the recent violence that escalated in the occupied region by Israel.

The fashion icon, 24, said in a recent Instagram post that she was ‘taking note’ of all her celebrity friends and colleagues who were staying silent against Israel’s aggression on Palestinians.

Sharing a letter “against apartheid” penned by Palestinian filmmaker Mona Benyamin, Hadid wrote an extensive caption, calling Israel an “apartheid state” while also adding that she was taking notice of how most stars are keeping mum about the issue.

“Finally, the world has started calling the Israeli system by its name. Earlier this year the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem followed the example set by decades of Palestinian intellectual and legal advocacy work in demonstrating that there is no separation between the Israeli state and its military occupation: the two form a single apartheid system,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“Human Rights Watch, in turn, published a thorough report accusing Israel of ‘crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,’” she continued.

“To my friends and colleagues .... I see you not standing up for the oppressed and I’m taking notes,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic confirms shooting of her next drama ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic confirms shooting of her next drama ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
‘Angelina Jolie never wanted to deny her kids a relationship with Brad Pitt’: source

‘Angelina Jolie never wanted to deny her kids a relationship with Brad Pitt’: source
How Alex Rodriguez feels about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s relationship

How Alex Rodriguez feels about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s relationship

Why ‘Friends’ creators were ‘suspicious’ of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer

Why ‘Friends’ creators were ‘suspicious’ of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer

Princess Diana’s friend says Meghan Markle is a ‘pioneer’ just like the late royal

Princess Diana’s friend says Meghan Markle is a ‘pioneer’ just like the late royal

Demi Lovato says patriarchy was ‘holding them back’ from coming out

Demi Lovato says patriarchy was ‘holding them back’ from coming out
DMX's posthumous come-back album 'Exodus' released by his estate

DMX's posthumous come-back album 'Exodus' released by his estate
Bill Cosby was rejected parole over refusal to complete treatment program

Bill Cosby was rejected parole over refusal to complete treatment program
‘Friends’ director has ‘no regrets’ about show’s lack of diversity

‘Friends’ director has ‘no regrets’ about show’s lack of diversity

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic night out with beau Devin Booker in LA

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic night out with beau Devin Booker in LA
Meghan Markle outshines Kate Middleton in style, becomes 'most iconic' member of royal family

Meghan Markle outshines Kate Middleton in style, becomes 'most iconic' member of royal family
Billie Eilish shares big news with fans about her new song

Billie Eilish shares big news with fans about her new song

Latest

view all