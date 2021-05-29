Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Award winning actor Emma Stone recently weighed in on the struggles she faced when attempting to play Cruella de Vil.

The star weighed in on it all with The New York Times and admitted, “That is not allowed in 2021. We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film."

She also admitted that while the excitement of Stone getting “that green plume of smoke in there” large, she has to abide by agency rules. “I don't want to promote smoking, but I'm also not trying to promote skinning puppies.”

More From Entertainment:

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'
Jay-Z pays homage to rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to rapper DMX
Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids
Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves

Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie
Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’

Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’
BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

Latest

view all