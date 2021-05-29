Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Award winning actor Emma Stone recently weighed in on the struggles she faced when attempting to play Cruella de Vil.

The star weighed in on it all with The New York Times and admitted, “That is not allowed in 2021. We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film."

She also admitted that while the excitement of Stone getting “that green plume of smoke in there” large, she has to abide by agency rules. “I don't want to promote smoking, but I'm also not trying to promote skinning puppies.”