Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX

Jay-Z paid homage to rapper DMX as he sat for an interview with LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Jay talked about his boycott of Grammys after the late rapper was ignored for a single nomination despite having 2 number 1 albums in 1999.

Expressing solidarity with DMx, Jay had not shown up to receive his first Grammy.

The singer remembered his first meeting with DMX and confessed that he became a better rapper by watching DMX perform.

Rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died at age 50 on April 9.





