Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

A day after releasing "Killer" remix, Eminem has crossed 32 million followers on Instagram.

The original song appeared on his December 2020 album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B."

The Detroit rapper shared three Instagram posts before and after the release of his song for which he teamed up with Jack Harlow and Cordae.

With his latest posts, the number of followers on his Instagram crossed 32 million.


With a total of 575 posts on his account, the rapper does not follow anyone on the photo-sharing app.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views
Charlize Theron, Sir Elton John write an open letter to British PM

Charlize Theron, Sir Elton John write an open letter to British PM
After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'
Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX
Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids
Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves

Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves
Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie
Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all