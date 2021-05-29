Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Friends' reunion

Saturday May 29, 2021

"Friends: The Reunion" has brought Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc back to the set after the final episode of the show was aired 17 years ago.

A slew of guest stars ranging from Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga and David Beckham joined in for the 105-minute special, hosted by James Corden, on HBO Max. The show features bloopers, a trivia quiz, reminiscences from the show's creators and some surprises

Hailey Bieber on Friday took to social media to share multiple pictures with her husband and "Friends" cast from the sets of the "reunion".

The model's pictures and captions suggested how much the couple was excited to have joined the cast of the iconic sitcom. 




