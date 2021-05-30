Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest artist to hit UK charts double

American singer Olivia Rodrigo is riding the wave of popularity in the music world as she made history on UK Music Charts.

The 18-year-old Disney actress-turned-singer has become the youngest solo artist to hit the UK music charts double.

Released just a week back on May 21, her debut album Sour made straight to number one on the UK charts. Doubling her joy, Olivia Rodrigo's latest single Good 4 U also clinched the top spot, making her the youngest solo artist to ever score an Official UK Chart Double.

Basking under the unprecedented glory of her music's popularity, Olivia Rodrigo thanked her fans on social media. Taking to her Instagram feed, the singer wrote a thank you note for her fans: "Thank you to everyone who listened to Sour. This has truly been the coolest week of my life. so so so grateful."



Two more tracks from her recently released album Sour - Déjà Vu and Traitor - are currently in the top 10 of the UK music chart.

