Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest artist to hit UK charts double

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

American singer Olivia Rodrigo is riding the wave of popularity in the music world as she made history on UK Music Charts.

The 18-year-old Disney actress-turned-singer has become the youngest solo artist to hit the UK music charts double.

Released just a week back on May 21, her debut album Sour made straight to number one on the UK charts. Doubling her joy, Olivia Rodrigo's latest single Good 4 U also clinched the top spot, making her the youngest solo artist to ever score an Official UK Chart Double.

Basking under the unprecedented glory of her music's popularity, Olivia Rodrigo thanked her fans on social media. Taking to her Instagram feed, the singer wrote a thank you note for her fans: "Thank you to everyone who listened to Sour. This has truly been the coolest week of my life. so so so grateful."

Two more tracks from her recently released album Sour - Déjà Vu and Traitor - are currently in the top 10 of the UK music chart.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Friends' reunion

Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Friends' reunion

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views
Charlize Theron, Sir Elton John write an open letter to British PM

Charlize Theron, Sir Elton John write an open letter to British PM
'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'
Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX
Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids
Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves

Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves
Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Latest

view all