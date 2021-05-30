Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 30 2021
Jennifer Lopez, ex-husband Marc Anthony spotted together after Ben Affleck getaway

Sunday May 30, 2021

Jennifer Lopez seems to be reviving old memories with her ex-husband Marc Anthony as the two were spotted spending time together.

The duo was seen grabbing lunch together. 

Their outing comes after the singer’s romantic getaway with Ben Affleck.

"A lot of hotel guests recognized her and she was super nice and upbeat with anyone who approached," a source said to People. 

"They ordered coffee".

The former flames share an amicable relationship since their 2011 separation as the two co-parent their 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. 

