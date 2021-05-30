'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 release date revealed

Peaky Blinders season six is likely to premiere by late 2021 or early next year as the production for the latest season has been wrapped up.

According to Director Anthony Byrne, the editing part of season six will take a couple of months more.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the hit Netflix show which started streaming in 2013.

Some unconfirmed reports earlier said that the show's next season will premiere in the last week of September 2021.

The show's shoot and production was halted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed tens of thousands of people across the world