Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 release date revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Peaky Blinders season six is likely to premiere by late 2021 or early next year as the production for the latest season has been wrapped up.

According to Director Anthony Byrne, the editing part of season six will take a couple of months more. 

Fans are eagerly waiting for the hit Netflix show which started streaming in 2013. 

Some unconfirmed reports earlier said that the show's next season will premiere in the last week of September 2021.

The show's shoot and production was halted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed tens of thousands of people across the world

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is 'in for a big shock' says Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle is 'in for a big shock' says Piers Morgan
Kim Kardashian attends party with Drake present amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian attends party with Drake present amid Kanye West divorce
Vanessa Hudgens cuddles up to Jupiter at Ashley Tisdale’s house

Vanessa Hudgens cuddles up to Jupiter at Ashley Tisdale’s house
Cindy Crawford marks 23rd wedding anniversary with hubby Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford marks 23rd wedding anniversary with hubby Rande Gerber
Jennifer Lopez, ex-husband Marc Anthony spotted together after Ben Affleck getaway

Jennifer Lopez, ex-husband Marc Anthony spotted together after Ben Affleck getaway

Billie Eilish unveils dates, cities for 2022 UK tour ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish unveils dates, cities for 2022 UK tour ‘Happier Than Ever’
Bella Hadid gets support from Susan Sarandon for being the voice of Palestinians

Bella Hadid gets support from Susan Sarandon for being the voice of Palestinians
BTS releases timeline for 2021 Festa anniversary event

BTS releases timeline for 2021 Festa anniversary event
‘The Crown’ set to depict how Martin Bashir deceived Princess Diana for interview

‘The Crown’ set to depict how Martin Bashir deceived Princess Diana for interview
Prince William is ‘scared’ Prince Harry’s ongoing confessional tour may intensify

Prince William is ‘scared’ Prince Harry’s ongoing confessional tour may intensify

‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ singer B.J. Thomas dead at 78

‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ singer B.J. Thomas dead at 78
Gavin MacLeod of 'The Love Boat' fame dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod of 'The Love Boat' fame dies at 90

Latest

view all