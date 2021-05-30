Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s grand master plan for US ‘takeover’ has been brought forward.

The observation was brought forward by brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer.

During his interview with Express Mr. Schiffer was quoted saying, “I think there is a clear and deliberate strategy to connect with Millennials and Gen Z, who value authenticity, and in the process Harry can also live his truth.”

“Those align. He has made a choice to reject a lot of the royal institutional architecture that has been the fabric of the monarchy for centuries.”

“He is doing that to free himself but in the process he is also creating an appeal with young people, because he is speaking his truth, he is describing his pain, he is connecting with them on that authentic level.”