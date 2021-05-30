Over a million fans react to Vin Diesel 's 'Fast & Furious 9' picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

Vin Diesel on Saturday shared a picture with "Fast & Furious" co-star Michelle Rodriguez as the latest installment in Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive international markets.

The actors plays Dominic Toretto and Letty in the hit film which also features wrestler John Cena.

"We were always different... but we were true. Stay true to yourself, always," Vin Diesel captioned his post.

More than one million people liked the picture within a few hours while thousands others praised the actors for their stellar performances in the film.



