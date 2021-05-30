Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Over a million fans react to Vin Diesel 's 'Fast & Furious 9' picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Vin Diesel on Saturday shared a picture with "Fast & Furious" co-star Michelle Rodriguez as the latest installment in Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive international markets.

The actors plays Dominic Toretto and Letty in the hit film which also features wrestler John Cena.

 "We were always different... but we were true. Stay true to yourself, always," Vin Diesel captioned his post.

More than one million people liked the picture within a few hours while thousands others praised the actors for their stellar performances in the film.


More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son

Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son
Hrithik Roshan praises Kunal Kapur after watching 'Koi Jaane Na'

Hrithik Roshan praises Kunal Kapur after watching 'Koi Jaane Na'
Heidi Klum caught in legal battle with father after trademarking teen daughter's name

Heidi Klum caught in legal battle with father after trademarking teen daughter's name
Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party

Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party
Cody Simpson opens up about split from Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson opens up about split from Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against 'dangerous' stalker

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against 'dangerous' stalker
Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue

Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed
Ed Sheeran touches on tactics to staying healthy

Ed Sheeran touches on tactics to staying healthy
TikTok’s Tabitha Brown weighs in on self-care practices

TikTok’s Tabitha Brown weighs in on self-care practices
Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

Prince Harry to face ‘traumatizing’ return to the UK

Prince Harry to face ‘traumatizing’ return to the UK

Latest

view all