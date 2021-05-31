Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreate the iconic 'routine' from 'Friends'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreate the iconic 'routine' from 'Friends'

British singer Ed Sheeran and American actor Courteney Cox have a special treat for all Friends fans.

The two stars joined forces to recreate the iconic “routine” from the classic nineties sitcom, originally performed by Cox [as Monica Gellar] and costar David Schwimmer [as Ross Gellar] on the show.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the Photographs singer left his followers rolling on the floor with laughter as he nailed the dance routine with Cox, days after she and the rest of the Friends star had a much-hyped tearful reunion 17 years after the show’s end.

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” wrote Sheeran, and added hashtags: “the routine”, “friends 4 eva” and “obviously better than ross”.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says ‘listening’ is the best way to support those with suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry says ‘listening’ is the best way to support those with suicidal thoughts
French band Indochine hosts experimental concert in the name of COVID research

French band Indochine hosts experimental concert in the name of COVID research
'A Quiet Place' pulls Hollywood out of darkness as it opens to major fanfare

'A Quiet Place' pulls Hollywood out of darkness as it opens to major fanfare
Kendall Jenner puts her gym-honed abs on display during Devin Booker's game

Kendall Jenner puts her gym-honed abs on display during Devin Booker's game
Victoria Beckham shares throwback photo to celebrate Mel B's birthday

Victoria Beckham shares throwback photo to celebrate Mel B's birthday
Friends reunion special: Ben Winston breaks silence on Matthew Perry's slurred speech

Friends reunion special: Ben Winston breaks silence on Matthew Perry's slurred speech
Eminem and Snoop Dogg finally return to friendly relationship with new music

Eminem and Snoop Dogg finally return to friendly relationship with new music
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan vs Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan vs Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun
Emma Stone won't star in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Emma Stone won't star in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Joe Lara - Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star - killed in plane crash

Joe Lara - Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star - killed in plane crash
Over a million fans react to Vin Diesel 's 'Fast & Furious 9' picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

Over a million fans react to Vin Diesel 's 'Fast & Furious 9' picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son

Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son

Latest

view all