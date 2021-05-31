Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreate the iconic 'routine' from 'Friends'

British singer Ed Sheeran and American actor Courteney Cox have a special treat for all Friends fans.

The two stars joined forces to recreate the iconic “routine” from the classic nineties sitcom, originally performed by Cox [as Monica Gellar] and costar David Schwimmer [as Ross Gellar] on the show.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the Photographs singer left his followers rolling on the floor with laughter as he nailed the dance routine with Cox, days after she and the rest of the Friends star had a much-hyped tearful reunion 17 years after the show’s end.

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” wrote Sheeran, and added hashtags: “the routine”, “friends 4 eva” and “obviously better than ross”.









