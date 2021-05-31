Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 31 2021
Princess Diana would ‘scream’ and ‘hurl abuse’ when upset: Lady Colin

Monday May 31, 2021

Princess Diana was one of the most loved members of the British royal family but the late royal was also known for her being emotional.

Royal author and biographer Lady Colin Campbell wrote about the late Princess of Wales’ temper in her book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.

“When she was spoiling for a fight, she made sure she got one and that everyone knew about it,” wrote Lady C.

“She would scream the house down. She would be on the rampage for hours. She would hurl abuse and objects and always reduce herself to tears of frustration and hysteria,” she continued.

The writer also added that due to the unstable childhood she had, Diana had an “inner need to feel loved” and also “to feel that that love was something she could rely upon.” 

