Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart

Olivia Rodrigo has scored the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for her debut studio album Sour.

According to MRC Data, the singer, who just turned 18 three months ago, sold the equivalent of 295,000 album units in the U.S in the week ending May 27.

This is the biggest week for an album in 2021.

Previously Taylor Swift held the title this year with the release of her version of Fearless.

Olivia’s Sour saw large numbers regarding streaming as it was the second-largest for non-R&B/hip-hop album and the second-biggest album of any genre by any female artist.