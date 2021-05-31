Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo has scored the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for her debut studio album Sour.

According to MRC Data, the singer, who just turned 18 three months ago, sold the equivalent of 295,000 album units in the U.S in the week ending May 27.

This is the biggest week for an album in 2021.

Previously Taylor Swift held the title this year with the release of her version of Fearless.

Olivia’s Sour saw large numbers regarding streaming as it was the second-largest for non-R&B/hip-hop album and the second-biggest album of any genre by any female artist. 

More From Entertainment:

Liam Payne thinks he shares this similarity with Harry Styles

Liam Payne thinks he shares this similarity with Harry Styles
Raven-Symoné weighs in on 28 pound weight loss

Raven-Symoné weighs in on 28 pound weight loss
Travis Barker adorably braids Kourtney Kardashian's hair

Travis Barker adorably braids Kourtney Kardashian's hair
Princess Diana would ‘scream’ and ‘hurl abuse’ when upset: Lady Colin

Princess Diana would ‘scream’ and ‘hurl abuse’ when upset: Lady Colin
Brad Pitt reportedly 'flirted' and 'exchanged numbers' with Andra Day

Brad Pitt reportedly 'flirted' and 'exchanged numbers' with Andra Day
Madonna shows off David Banda’s fierce catwalk

Madonna shows off David Banda’s fierce catwalk
Engin Altan congratulates Anadolu Efes for winning EuroLeague title

Engin Altan congratulates Anadolu Efes for winning EuroLeague title
Twenty One Pilots go live with ‘Shy Away’ performance

Twenty One Pilots go live with ‘Shy Away’ performance
Matthew McConaughey opens up about his future in politics

Matthew McConaughey opens up about his future in politics
Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreate the iconic 'routine' from 'Friends'

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreate the iconic 'routine' from 'Friends'
Prince Harry says ‘listening’ is the best way to support those with suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry says ‘listening’ is the best way to support those with suicidal thoughts
French band Indochine hosts experimental concert in the name of COVID research

French band Indochine hosts experimental concert in the name of COVID research

Latest

view all