Liam Payne thinks he shares this similarity with Harry Styles

Singer Liam Payne gave fans a much needed update on where he has been lately.

Taking to YouTube, the former One Direction singer shared that he was sick but did not elaborate on his illness.

During the video, he segued into how similar his croaky voice and northern accent sounded to his former band-mate Harry Styles.

“I feel like this becomes like a Harry Styles constant impression! Maybe I've took his voice on for something,” he said.

The singer went on to share how he became a "depressive madman" when he was unable to exercise when he was unwell.

"When I can't train or work out I become a depressive madman!"



He also shared how he was able to spend time with his son Bear, whom he shares with his ex Cheryl.

"I've been trying to teach him how to swim, which is task. As a dad I try to push him quite hard sometimes, its tough to know the right balance. His mum's quite good at that, to be fair, his mum's quite good at that stuff..." he explained.