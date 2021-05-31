Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Cole Sprouse spotted getting cozy with new lady since Lili Reinhart split

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

Cole Sprouse and his rumoured girlfriend Ari Fournier were seen getting cozy during a dinner date on Saturday night.

The two, who sparked dating rumours back in February 2021, seemed to be inseparable as they were seen having their arms around each other.

At one point the Riverdale star even planted a kiss on the top of Ari’s head. 

This is their first public appearance since March and more than a year from his split with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, who he had a nearly three-year romance.

He had confirmed their breakup in August sharing that they ended their relationship in January before officially parting ways in March. 

Ari is the second model Cole has stirred romance rumours with as he was previously linked to Reina Silva in the fall. 

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell drops out of X Factor Israel as judge

Simon Cowell drops out of X Factor Israel as judge

Kristen Bell celebrates dad’s birthday in style with adorable tribute

Kristen Bell celebrates dad’s birthday in style with adorable tribute
Liam Payne thinks he shares this similarity with Harry Styles

Liam Payne thinks he shares this similarity with Harry Styles
Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart
Raven-Symoné weighs in on 28 pound weight loss

Raven-Symoné weighs in on 28 pound weight loss
Travis Barker adorably braids Kourtney Kardashian's hair

Travis Barker adorably braids Kourtney Kardashian's hair
Princess Diana would ‘scream’ and ‘hurl abuse’ when upset: Lady Colin

Princess Diana would ‘scream’ and ‘hurl abuse’ when upset: Lady Colin
Brad Pitt reportedly 'flirted' and 'exchanged numbers' with Andra Day

Brad Pitt reportedly 'flirted' and 'exchanged numbers' with Andra Day
Madonna shows off David Banda’s fierce catwalk

Madonna shows off David Banda’s fierce catwalk
Engin Altan congratulates Anadolu Efes for winning EuroLeague title

Engin Altan congratulates Anadolu Efes for winning EuroLeague title
Twenty One Pilots go live with ‘Shy Away’ performance

Twenty One Pilots go live with ‘Shy Away’ performance
Matthew McConaughey opens up about his future in politics

Matthew McConaughey opens up about his future in politics

Latest

view all